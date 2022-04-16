Sanjay Dutt shares he ‘cried for two-three hours’ after his cancer diagnosis

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his cancer diagnosis, revealing that he grieved for a few hours after learning the news. Dutt told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia that he was diagnosed during the lockdown and was first really upset when he found out about his condition. He said, “It was a normal day in the lockdown. When I walked up the stairs, I was totally out of breath. I had a bath, I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know what was happening, so I called up my doctor. In the x-ray, more than half of my lungs were covered in water. They had to tap the water out. They all were hoping it was TB (tuberculosis) but it turned out to be cancer. How to break it to me, it was a big issue. I could have broken somebody’s face. So, my sister came, I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got cancer, now what?’. Then you start planning this, we’ll do this and that… But I did cry for two-three hours because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything, these flashes come and I said, I am going to stop getting weak. First, we decided (to seek treatment in the US), but didn’t get the visa, so I said, I’ll do it here.”

Dutt then discussed how his family devised a treatment plan for him, as well as how Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan suggested a doctor to Dutt. He said, “They told me that I’d lose hair and other things would happen, I’d vomit, so I told the doctor ‘mereko kuch nahi hoga’, I’ll not lose hair, I’ll not vomit, I won’t lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day, everyday. After every chemo (session) I did that. It was crazy, I used to go for chemo, Dubai, and then I used to go to the badminton court and play for two-three hours.” Dutt then discussed how one must confront cancer in order to defeat it, and how he has turned to exercise to reclaim his 'old self.' “That is how you’re going to challenge this thing. Today, It’s been two months I have been going to the gym, I lost nice weight, I’m getting my muscles back, I am getting to be my old self. You know that Sanjay Dutt, I want to be that Sanjay Dutt back. I let myself go, now I won’t,” he concluded.