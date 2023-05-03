Sanjay Dutt, sister Priya Dutt remember mother Nargis on her 42nd death anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt remembered their late mother-actor Nargis Dutt on her 42nd death anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sanjay and Priya remembered their mother with throwback pictures.In the photo, Sanjay wore a striped T-shirt while Nargis was seen in ethnic wear. Sanjay captioned the post, "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me (black heart emoji)."

On her Instagram, Priya penned a note and added it to a video collage. The collage had several throwback pictures featuring Nargis, her husband-actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt. She wrote, "Losing you at a very young age impacted my life but the few years I spent with you made a greater impact."She also added, "You taught me love and compassion, you taught me to smile through adversities and see the positive in everything. These were my life's most important lessons. I know you are always With me as my beautiful guardian angel. Love you forever." She also added a 'my guardian angel' sticker. Priya didn't caption the post but simply wrote, "1/06/1929 - 3/05/1981."A fan wrote in the comments section, "We can never stop missing moms. They were and will always be our guardian angels." "Remember the cars lined at Pali Hill. She was too graceful. Danced at Umas wedding sangeet," said another person. "Forever in our hearts," read a comment. "Sending you love -such beautiful pictures," wrote an Instagram user.



