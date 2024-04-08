Sanjay Dutt To Join Politics: Khalnayak Actor Breaks Silence On Contesting Lok Sabha Elections

Superstar Sanjay Dutt has clarified that he is not joining politics. After several media reports claimed that he might contest the Lok Sabha polls, the actor said that it is not true and asked his fans and followers not to believe the rumours doing the rounds on social media. Sanjay Dutt also said that he would be the first one to announce if he would have been stepping into politics. For the unversed, , his father and later actor Sunil Dutt has been an MP and minister from Mumbai.

I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024

Sanjay Dutt's father was a minister in the Manmohan Singh government of Congress. His sister Priya Dutt has also been an MP. Taking to his official X account on Monday (April 8), the actor wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it." He added, "Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

In 2009, Sanjay was a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, however, he withdrew after the court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. He was later appointed as the General Secretary but he resigned and bid goodbye to the party.Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor will be seen in films like Baap and Welcome To The Jungle with over 20 co-stars. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.



