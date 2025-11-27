Sanjay Khan recalls a rifle-point encounter in Leh during shooting of ‘Haqeeqat’ with Dharmendra

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor and director Sanjay Khan took a trip down memory lane as he recalled an unforgettable moment with Dharmendra on the sets of ‘Haqeeqat.’

He recounted how a routine walk to the officers’ mess in Leh took a dramatic turn when a rifle was suddenly aimed at them. In his recent post on Instagram, Sanjay paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and co-star Dharmendra. He reminisced about their early days on the sets of “Haqeeqat” in Leh in 1966, long before Dharmendra became a superstar.

Sanjay highlighted Dharmendra’s mischievous, fun-loving personality that could light up even a freezing Ladakhi night. Sanjay also honoured Dharmendra’s memory, noting that those who truly knew him will never forget him.

Sharing a throwback photo, the actor-producer wrote, “Long before the world knew him as a star, I knew Dharam as the young man who could turn a freezing Ladakhi night into pure mischief. We were in Leh in 1966, shooting Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat, when a simple walk back to the officers’ mess ended with a rifle aimed at us and a sentry screaming in the dark.”

“Between our drunken bravado, a mountain of laughter, and that sudden brush with danger, a lifelong friendship took shape. Those who knew you will never forget you. Rest in peace my friend!”

In the throwback image, Sanjay Khan and Dharmendra sit together while Salman Khan joins them for a memorable moment. The photo also features Sanjay’s late wife, Zarine Khan, seated alongside them.

“Haqeeqat” featured Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvansh, Sudhir, Sanjay Khan and Vijay Anand in major roles. Set against the backdrop of the Battle of Rezang La in Ladakh, the film offered a fictionalized portrayal of the 5 JAT soldiers’ heroics during the 1962 war and is celebrated as one of India’s most iconic black-and-white war films.

