Sanjeev Kapoor revisits the rejection that led to his biggest TV break on World Television Day

Mumbai, Nov 21 On World Television Day, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor reflected on his early struggles and recalled how he was once rejected as the host of Khana Khazana.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on how the show became a turning point in his career. Looking back at his journey, he expressed gratitude for the television platform that allowed him to pursue his passion and connect with millions of viewers over the years. Sharing a series of his throwback pictures from the cookery show, Sanjeev wrote, “TV ne mujhe ek aisa break diya jo kabhi socha nahi tha. From being rejected as the host of Khana Khazana to hosting it for years, television gave me a platform to follow my passion and share my love for food with millions.”

“Yeh purani tasveeren mujhe uss time ki yaad dilati hain, jab sab kuch shuru hua tha. It’s been an unforgettable ride, from the early days to the iconic moments we created on set. Thank you for being a part of this incredible story,” he added.

“Khana Khazana,” an Indian Hindi-language cookery show, became widely popular for showcasing a variety of Indian dishes. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the very first episode was hosted by Harpal Singh Sokhi. Sanjeev Kapoor took over in the following episodes, eventually becoming the face of the show. He rose to widespread acclaim for his work on the show.

Earlier in April, Sanjeev Kapoor appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s YouTube podcast, where he spoke about how “Khana Khazana” was created.

The chef was quoted as saying, “I could never memorize a script. I never read from one. On the day my show was set to start, they handed me a paper with an opening monologue. I still remember it. They also gave me an outfit that looked like a raincoat — I didn’t realize TV had such specific wardrobe requirements. We were shooting at Juhu Beach. It took me nearly a month to memorize that monologue. Back when we started doing TV, there wasn’t really ‘TV’ the way we know it now. After shooting, I said, We’ve done it your way — now let me try it my way.”

