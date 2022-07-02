Sara Ali Khan says, Vijay Deverakonda looks hot in his nude viral pic

Liger movie poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar has become all the rage on social media after it was released on Saturday. Many on social media were all praise for the Arjun Reddy star as he looks beefed up for his action avatar and appears insanely fit in the image. Now Sara Ali Khan has heaped praise on the Dear Comrade star for his nude look. Sara's caption for the post read, "Roses are red, violets are blue…here’s @thedeverakonda lookin’ smoking 🔥 for you (and me too)!" On the other hand, fans also poured in love for the actor in the comment section of the post.

Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. The film has been slated to hit the theatres on August 25. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.Vijay will play the role of an MMA fighter in the movie. Earlier, Janhvi also heaped praise on the actor as he appears wearing nothing but a pair of hand gloves. A bouquet of roses covers him. Meanwhile, Sara will next feature in Laxman Utekar's film co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.