Sara Ali Khan speaks on criticism, says "I have really enjoyed criticism since I was a kid"

After the immense success of Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re, now the actress believes that the OTT release could get as much love as a theatrical outing, “It’s divine justice somehow that in 2020, the only good thing that happened (for me) was Atrangi Re, and 2021 ended with Atrangi, and I’m beginning 2022 talking to you about it,” said Sara.

“I’ve realised that agar junta ka pyaar milna hota hai toh woh kahin bhi mil jaata hai” she added.

She also said she would be okay if her next project also gets the OTT release, “If you had asked me this question, maybe 10 days ago, I’d have said that I really missed the theatres, which I do. But, ultimately, we make films so that people watch, enjoy, and appreciate them. If I’m able to do that, medium where it happens is not as important to me. If your content is strong, and your actors are honest, OTT or theatres don’t matter,” says Sara.

She explains, “I think that people have liked Rinku’s character (in Atrangi Re) because she’s not a heroine. She’s a girl from Bihar, and I’ve not done a hero act; I’ve genuinely lived her life and portrayed it on screen. That way, Aanand Ji (Aanand L Rai, director) had very strong content and that worked.”

The actress also said, she takes criticism in her stride, “Ever since I was a child, I’ve really enjoyed criticism. Of course, I enjoy appreciation also But I’ve realised early in my life than more than the happiness that successes give you, the learnings that failures give you teach you far more in life" she quoted.