Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal wrap up Laxman Utekar's untitled flick!

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's untitled film has finished its shooting, actor Sharib Hashmi said.Directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame, the movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film went on floors in December in Indore.In his emotional post, he mentioned that they had made beautiful memories with the ‘dream team’. He was full of praise for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and said that he was a ‘big fan’ of the actors now.

He wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan. Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart @vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara, @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave.. kyun nahin karti yaarr, you’re such a sweetheart really. @therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain, #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe.” Vicky commented on the photo, “Mere Bhai!”He added, “Dialect Coach Pratiksha ji naye naye Indori shabd sikhaane ke liye bahut bahut Shukriyaa. The very efficient direction team #SujitDubey #Pavani #Aparajita #JuniorUtekar. Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable.On the work front, Kaushal will next be seen in director Shashank Khaitan's "Govinda Naam Mera" and Meghna Gulzar-directed "Sam Bahadur".