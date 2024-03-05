Sara Ali Khan's thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' title track unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 : Makers of the upcoming historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday unveiled the film's title track.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the track that they captioned, "journey back to a time when every word was a whisper of courage and every melody, a symbol of hope #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21."

The music has been composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, sung by Romy and written by Darab Farooqui.

The hard-hitting track strikes an emotional chord, reminding one of the valiant sacrifices of the thousands who fought and put their lives on the line to gain freedom from the British Raj.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. The film pays tribute to both the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement, as per a statement from the film's PR team.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Recently, the makers of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' unveiled the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

The trailer takes the audience into pre-independence era by introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement. Through her character's journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India's fight for freedom.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 21.

