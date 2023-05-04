Sarath Babu is alive and recovering, family denies rumours of death

Sarath Babu, who was recently hospitalised due to multi-organ failure and was critical, is alive and recovering, his sister said on Wednesday night. After rumours about the veteran actor's death were spread on social media, his sister released a statement in which she confirmed that Sarath Babu has been shifted off the ventilator. Last Sunday, Sarath Babu was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad after his condition worsened. As per reports, Sarath Babu had contracted sepsis, which had impacted the functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He was put on a ventilator.

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with reports that he had died. Reacting to reports about Sarath Babu’s death, his sister said in a statement: “All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that he recovers completely soon and talks to the media. My request is don’t believe any news on social media.”Sarath Babu's brother's son Aayush Tejas also said in a statement on Thursday, “Sharath Babu's health is stable and doing fine. Please don't follow any fake rumours. Doctors said it will take little time to recover. Thanks to all fans and well-wishers for their blessings.” Actor Sarath Kumar also took to Twitter to clarify about Sarath Babu’s condition. He wrote, “The news about Sarath Babu Sir is false, please do not spread rumors, let us pray for his speedy recovery (sic).” Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.