Satish Shah Passes Away: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Dies at 74

Satish Shah, one of the finest actor of entertainment industry known for roles in 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and 'Main Hoon Na' passesed away at the age of 74. He was best known for his character role Indravadan Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. According to reports, he had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant, but Veteran actor Satish Shah took his last breath on October 25 at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

Actor's manager told India Today adding that the body remains at the hospital, with the funeral scheduled to take place on Sunday. Satish Shah, a veteran actor with a career spanning over four decades, was a household name known for his memorable performances in film and television.

He achieved cult status for his portrayal of multiple characters in the 1983 satire 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. His diverse filmography includes hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and 'Om Shanti Om'. On television, his iconic role as Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' and his appearance in the defining 1984 sitcom 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' solidified his legacy in Indian entertainment.