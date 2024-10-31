Saudi Arabia Bans Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have been banned from release in Saudi Arabia. The bans are attributed to concerns regarding the films' content.According to reports from Pinkvilla, the ban on 'Singham Again,' directed by Rohit Shetty, arises from its portrayal of "religious conflict" specifically related to Hindu-Muslim tensions depicted within the storyline. The Saudi government’s decision reflects ongoing cultural sensitivities regarding film content.

The film is the fifth instalment in Shetty's popular Cop Universe, featuring Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham alongside Kareena Kapoor, who plays his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' directed by Anees Bazmee, has faced a ban due to references to homosexuality present in the character portrayals. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, with Triptii Dimri as his co-star, while notable performances by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are also prominent. The trailers for both films were released in early October, generating significant buzz ahead of their Indian release set for November 1, 2024.

