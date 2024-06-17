'Saving the dark' to 'Lakshman-Rekha': Films to be screened under special package 'Mission Life' at MIFF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will present a special package titled 'Mission Life'.

This collection, presented by CMS Vatavaran, features five selected films that explore the intricate and symbiotic relationship between humanity and the Earth, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a press release.

These films serve as poignant reminders of our deep connection to the planet and emphasize the urgent need for harmonious coexistence.

Films to be screened under the Special Package are:

'Saving the dark'

'Saving the dark' explores the need to preserve night skies and what we can do to combat light pollution. 80% of the world's population can no longer see the Milky Way. What do we lose when we lose sight of the stars? Excessive and improper lighting robs us of our night skies, disrupts our sleep patterns and endangers nocturnal habitats. The current advances in LED technology have enabled several cities to safely light their streets and save energy without disrupting the nighttime environment, stated a press release by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

'Lakshman-Rekha' (the lines that lakshman drew)

The film "Lakshman-Rekha' is an intimate, cinematic window into how Laxman Singh, a school dropout, galvanized a drought-hit village into a voluntary force that changed the destiny of 58 villages in the Great Indian Desert in India. Even today the water supply is erratic and he carries on with his mission of creating awareness about conserving each drop of water.

'The Climate Challenge'

As we are on the verge of a climate crisis. The Arctic, Antarctic, and Himalayan areas, as well as the oceans, are the most severely affected by climate change. The Arctic Ocean's ice cover has fallen by more than 30% in recent years, and the region is also seeing fast warming. Scientists are now deploying cutting-edge technology in some of the world's toughest environments to examine these occurrences. 'The Climate Challenge' takes you on a tour across the Arctic, Himalayas, and the Southern Ocean to observe some life-threatening scenarios and discover why, as per release by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

'The Jowar Ballad' (jowar gatha)

Jowar Gatha (The Jowar Ballad) brings to life indigenous millet types, diversified cuisine, and traditional millet cultivation practices. Rich traditions are expressed via songs, ceremonies, and storytelling, while farmers grieve the demise of millets in the drylands. The elders reiterate that new agricultural cropping varieties come with a risk to health and harvest.

'Peng Yu Sai'

Peng Yu Sai is an investigative documentary on the illegal trade of manta rays from India's oceans. In this video, wildlife presenter Malaika Vaz follows the illicit trade pipeline from fishing vessels in the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Myanmar border and eventually undercover in the China wildlife trafficking cities of Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Along the way - she meets with fishermen, middle men, traffickers, armed forces personnel and wildlife trade kingpins, as she tries to understand what it will take to protect these magnificent ocean giants.

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival kicked off on June 15 with the screening of the documentary 'Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story'. The film was screened simultaneously in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

The documentary, which was made by Charlie Hamilton James, tells the unusual tale of a man who, while residing in the isolated Shetland Islands, befriends a wild otter. Through the touching journey of Molly, an orphaned otter, this video explores the coastlines of Scotland's Shetland Islands.

The MIFF was attended by several celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Banerjee, Divyendu, Divya Dutta, Avinash Tiwary, Upasana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vineet Kumar Singh, film director Rahul Rawail, Sonali Kulkarni and Anand L Rai.

There are a total of 314 films in the MIFF this year from 59 countries across 61 languages. Noted international filmmakers will take part in more than 25 masterclasses, panel discussions and open forums on the curated topics.

MIFF offers a forum for international documentary filmmakers to connect, share ideas, investigate co-production and marketing opportunities for documentaries, shorts, and animation projects, and expand their perspectives on global cinema. The festival aims to promote artistic expression and serve as a creative spark for both attendees and filmmakers by offering a forum for additional talks and debates on short films, documentaries, and animation.

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival will continue till June 21.

