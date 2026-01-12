Sayani Gupta recalls ordeal of wearing metal dress: Glam isn't easy

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Sayani Gupta has shared a candid behind-the-scenes memory from the sets of “Four More Shots Please!”, recalling how a dress left paper cuts from the metal all over her body, and saying that “glam isn’t easy.”

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a string of images from her photoshoot in the silver metal dress adorned with stones, which, despite its glamour, came with its own challenges.

She wrote in the caption: “This metal dress with stones was perhaps the hardest outfit one has worn (and there are many contenders). Heavy af and left paper cuts from the metal all over my body.”

Despite the discomfort, Sayani said the look was ultimately worth the effort and has earned a place in her personal “hall of looks” from the series.

“And had to wear it for 3 days for continuity. But was worth it I guess! As @aasthasharma told me at the trial, no one else can pull it off. Not sure I agree, but no one so stupid to even try! But goes to my hall of looks from @4moreshotspls Part 1 #glamisnteasy,” she added.

Sayani’s latest includes the ultimate season of “Four More Shots Please!” and “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

“Four More Shots Please!” follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. It also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Meanwhile, ‘Delhi Crime’, it stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

