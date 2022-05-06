Saying 'No' is Kim Cattrall's success mantra

Los Angeles, May 6 For 'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall, saying 'no' at crucial moments of her life has bore fruits of success, the British-Canadian actress, who's remembered for her iconic role of Samantha Jones, said in her speech at Variety's Power of Women dinner presented by Lifetime.

Sharing one of her most famous quotes, she said, "I don't want to be in a situation where I'm not enjoying myself for even an hour."

As per 'Variety', there are other times she has said "no," most notably when asked to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in various reboots of the 'Sex and the City' franchise.

She recently spoke about her decision to retire the role in a cover interview with 'Variety' executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, in which she said that, after filming the second 'SATC' movie, "Everything in me went, 'I'm done.'"

She further mentioned other examples where saying "no" brought her immense satisfaction like, "No, that salary is unacceptable" and "No, we are not having a meeting in your hotel room."

On Thursday evening (Pacific Standard Time), Cattrall encouraged other women to own their power in the same way, reminding the room of entertainment executives and fellow Power of Women honorees, "Saying no to the past is saying yes to the future, because you are the screenwriter in the movie of your own life."

