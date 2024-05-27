Sayli Salunkhe admits she never played a Rajasthani character before 'Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak'

Mumbai, May 27 Sayli Salunkhe, who portrays the character of Vedika in the new show 'Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak', which is set in Rajasthan, shared that she is excited to learn about the local culture, adding that she has never played a Rajasthani character before.

Sayli, plays Vedika, a lawyer who is in search of a job.

Talking about the same, Sayli, who is known for her work in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', said: "I've never played a Rajasthani character before. I've portrayed Pahadi, Maharashtrian, Punjabi, and South Indian roles. This role is different for me."

"I've been lucky in my career to always get different characters in each show, never repeating the same type. Some people worry about the language, but I feel that today, kids grow up speaking multiple languages," she shared.

Sayli said: "At home, one might speak their mother tongue, you speak fluent Hindi or English. So, there's no pressure with the language for this character, especially since she is a lawyer and well-educated."

Speaking more about her character, Sayli said: "The male lead in the show offers her a job at his firm, but he has an agenda behind it. My character, Vedika, accepts the job, and as often happens in daily soaps and even in real life, where there is hate, there is also love."

"Initially, Vedika and the male lead disliked each other due to some misunderstandings, which I won't reveal now because it’s a fun story that will be exciting when it unfolds. The plot revolves around what brings them together and what forces them to work together," she said.

The show also stars Karan V Mehra as Gautam.

It is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah, under their banner, LSD Studios. The show will go on-air from May 27 on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor