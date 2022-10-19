SC refuses to hear urgent plea against Ajay Devgn's Bollywood movie Thank God

The Supreme Court refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking a stay on the October 25 release of Ajay Devgn starrer movie Thank God over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea of Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust for hearing on November 1.

According to a report of PTI, besides seeking a stay on the release of the movie, the plea has also sought a direction that its trailers and posters be removed from electronic and social media platforms like Youtube as it allegedly contained “derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta”.

Live Law reported that The petition filed through Advocate Lokesh Kumar Choudhary alleges that the release of the movie will be in utter violation of Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution along with the Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act.

