Sci-fi horror series 'From' renewed for new season

'From', the contemporary sci-fi horror series, headlined by Harold Perrineau, has been renewed by Epix for a 10-episode second season.

According to Deadline, production for the new season will commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

Created and executive produced by John Griffin and exec produced by Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

'From' is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

As per Deadline, alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor