'Scream 7' actor Ethan Embry recalls Wes Craven's reaction to his audition for original film

Washington DC [US], June 20 : After actor Ethan Embry's casting in 'Scream 7' was announced in February, he recalled auditioning for the original 1996 Wes Craven-helmed teen slasher film that launched the popular horror franchise, reported Deadline.

"The one thing that I can tell about Scream 7 was that it was absolutely incredible to be invited," he said, adding, "That is a lovely community of people, from the very beginning to what it is now. And I've been wanting to be a part of that franchise since the very beginning."

Embry added, "I remember auditioning for Scream 1. I can't remember if it was for Jamie Kennedy's Randy or Matthew Lillard's Stu. It was one of those. But I remember not getting good feedback from Mr. Craven, " as per the outlet.

However, the plot and character details are kept under wraps, Embry joins returning franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, as well as newcomers Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Joel McHale and Mark Consuelos.

After Melissa Barrera was withdrawn from Scream 7 over her views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and Jenna Ortega's withdrawal from the film shortly after, Campbell said the next movie will once again "follow Sydney" since she originated the final-girl character in the 1996 picture, reported Deadline.

'Scream 7' is an upcoming slasher film directed by Kevin Williamson and written by Guy Busick, from a story by James Vanderbilt and Busick. It is a sequel to Scream VI (2023) and the seventh installment in the Scream film series. The film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette reprising their roles from previous films, along with Isabel May and Joel McHale.

