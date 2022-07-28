Season 14 of 'KBC' with Big B to open with Aamir, Mary Kom

Mumbai, July 28 From superstar Aamir Khan to sports icon Mary Kom, the premiere episode of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' is going to start with a bang.

As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, the makers have dedicated a special episode (August 7) which will be attended by Aamir Khan, sports icons including Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major DP Singh, India's first blade runner.

Apart from a star studded night, the viewers will also get to know about some new elements that will be introduced in the new season. Unlike the last season in which the highest prize money was Rs 7 crores, this year it is Rs 7.5 crores.

A new safe haven of Rs 75 lakhs is being introduced so those who cannot answer the final 7.5 crore question can take home Rs 75 lakhs.

The last season of 'KBC' had seen a number of celebrities appearing on the show like Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Genelia Dsouza, and Ritesh Deshmukh amongst others.

'KBC 14' is all set to start from August 7 on Sony Entertainment Television.

