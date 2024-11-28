"Season two is about him taking action...": Tahir Raj Bhasin on playing morally complex character in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : After nearly three years, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' has returned with its much-awaited second season, this time with a darker and more intense storyline.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays Vikrant in the series, spoke about how the new season portrays the evolution of his character and compared it to the growing trend of "anti-heroes" as seen in films including 'Salaar' and 'Animal'.

Speaking to ANI, the actor shared, "It's a fantastically challenging shift and trend for me as an actor because, you know, moral complexity and when you're morally subjective is when, as an actor, you have to look at the character and then see, okay, this is what the character's objective is in the story, and these are the choices that he makes and the reasons for his choices."

"Season two is about him taking action in his own hands. That is where there is a similarity to the actors and to the characters that you've mentioned (Salaar, Animal). The audience knows his heart is in the right place, but in order to take control, he has to fight fire with fire," he added.

While speaking on how fans expectations pushed him to prepare deeply for the role, Tahir shared, "Those high expectations from fans are always what motivates me. For me, season two was about reconnecting with Vikrant's past and understanding his core motivations. At the bottom of his heart, what he wants is to protect his family and the love of his life."

Apart from Tahir, the series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Varun Badola, and Gurmeet Choudhary, among others.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, the series revolves around the themes of obsession, survival, and moral ambiguity.

The second season is currently streaming on Netflix.

