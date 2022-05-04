Second schedule of director Bala's film featuring Suriya to be shot in Goa

Chennai, May 4 Work on ace director Bala's film featuring actor Suriya in the lead, is all set to enter its next stage, it's makers announced on Wednesday.

Tentatively titled #Suriya 41, the film, which is being produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, as its 19th production, has raised a lot of expectations as Suriya and director Bala are working together after a gap of almost 18 years.

On Wednesday, the production house announced that the first schedule of the film, which lasted 34 days, had been completed successfully and that the second schedule of 15 days was all set to begin in June this year.

While the first schedule was shot in Kanniyakumari, the second schedule would be shot in Goa.

2D Entertainment also disclosed that extensive sets were being erected for the second schedule.

Sources close to the unit say the film's plot will be completely different from the plots of films like Suriya's 'Nandha' and 'Pithamagan' and that Suriya's character in this film will be one that hasn't been witnessed in Tamil cinema before.

One of Tollywood's top heroines, Krithi Shetty, is playing the female lead opposite Suriya in this film. She plays Suriya's romantic interest for the first time. Actress Mamitha will make her debut as the second female lead.

The film, which is being made on a big budget, has cinematography by Balasubramaniam and music by G V Prakash. Art direction is by Maya Pandi and editing is by Sathish Surya.

