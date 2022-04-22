Second single titled 'Woo Aa Aha' from 'F3' out now

Hyderabad, April 22 The lyrical video for the second single from Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej's upcoming film 'F3' is now out. The song, titled 'Woo Aa Aha' strikes a chord, sending out party vibes.

The song, which can be an instant chartbuster, has a unique yet appealing composition by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad. Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics, and Sunidhi Chauhan and Lavita Lobo added some extra oomph with their husky singing. The vocals of Sagar and SP Abhishek are also appealing.

Tamannaah and Mehreen's glam and fiery dance moves in the lyrical video are a visual feast. They look hot in both saree and western wear and shared sizzling chemistry with the male leads.

Sonal Chauhan, who plays the third heroine, appears in the song as well. Sunil's elegant dances are another specialty.

The song also features footage of legendary filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao and Icon star Allu Arjun gracing the sets while working on this number. Sekhar VJ's choreography for this song is flawless.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, 'F3' marks the second installment of the blockbuster franchise 'F2'.

Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen Kaur, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, and others essay important roles in the movie, while 'Radhe Shyam' actress Pooja Hegde will be seen jive in for a special number in the movie.

'F3' is slated for its release on May 27, and is expected to be a laugh riot.

