Second 'Waltair Veerayya' track out; Chiranjeevi's dance moves in full flow

Hyderabad, Dec 19 Movie buffs have been eagerly awaiting the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited mass action drama 'Waltair Veerayya', which is set for a Sankranti release.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have released the second track from the film, 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi', which Chiranjeevi takes to another level with his graceful dance moves.

Chiranjeevi oozes style in a blazer while Shruti Haasan looks breathtaking in a colourful ensemble of sarees. They make a very good pair in the snow-clad location.

Chiranjeevi's signature 'mouth organ step' is a highlight of the song, which has choregraphed by Sekhar Master.

The ambitious project helmed by director K.S. Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, already has fans in a tizzy with its promotional content getting a thumping response.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi's teaser and Ravi Teja's teaser had excited the fans big time. The 'Boss Party' song has amassed more than 28 million views. And now, the makers have released the second single, 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi'.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed and wrote the song, complimenting the beautiful chemistry of the lead pair. The energy gets doubled with dynamic vocals of Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, the film's shooting in Europe is complete and Chiranjeevi is back in Hyderabad.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, 'Waltair Veerayya' will hit the screens worldwide on January 13, 2023.

