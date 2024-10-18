Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse After Actor Receives ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat

In response to escalating security concerns, authorities have significantly increased security measures around actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, Raigad, Maharashtra. This decision comes after a threatening message was received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which Rs 5 crore was demanded from the Sultan star. According to Mumbai Police, the sender claimed, “Don’t take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore.”

VIDEO | Security heightened near actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse in Raigad, Maharashtra.



(Source: Third Party)

(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/FYFqYPfe1O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2024

“If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique. An investigation has been started in this matter,” the police informed. Baba Siddiqui was shot and killed on October 12 by three individuals. Four people have been arrested in connection with Siddiqui's murder, while others are absconding. Although no concrete evidence links Lawrence Bishnoi directly to Siddiqui's murder, the case is under investigation.The Mumbai Police are taking the threat against Salman Khan seriously and are actively searching for the person who sent the threatening WhatsApp message, according to police sources.

Panvel city police have on October 17 arrested a shooter identified as Sukkha from Panipat in Haryana for alleged conspiracy to attack Salman Khan's at his farmhouse. The Navi Mumbai's Panvel City police said an FIR has been registered against Sukkha. He is among those accused who survyed Salman Khan's farmhouse and is also the main accused in the conspiracy to attack the actor at his Panvel residence, the report added. Further, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the case, Mumbai police said. They added that search for the accused is “continuous”. The report said that police uncovered a conspiracy to attack Khan's farmhouse while investigating the April 2024 firing incident outside the actor's house in Bandra, Mumbai. Before this, on June 1, Navi Mumbai Police arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for planning an attack on Khan's car in Panvel. The plot included ordering weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier, the report said.An FIR has been registered against over 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.

