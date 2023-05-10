Seerat Kapoor breaks silence on doing item song in 'Pushpa 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Amid the ongoing rumours of Seerat Kapoor doing an item song in 'Pushpa 2', the actress finally broke her silence.

Taking to Instagram Story, Seerat denied the speculations which basically started after her picture with the 'Pushpaa' star went viral.

"Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encouragement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love," she stated.

Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role in 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. On his birthday this year, the makers unveiled his look from the film. In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

Fans can't keep calm after seeing their star in this intense look, they flooded the comment section of the actor. Actor Huma Qureshi reacted with fire emoji.One of the users wrote, "Bhaau ek dam jhakaas is baar bilkul mt jhukna."The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The action entertainer directed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor