Seventeen takes number 2 spot on Billboard with 'FML'

Seoul, May 11 K-pop sensation Seventeen has claimed the second position on Billboard 200 with their 10th Mini Album 'FML'.

The entry marks Billboard's top-selling album of the week and fourth largest sales week of 2023. The act also set new records with 'FML' for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and week worldwide, with 3.99M+ copies and 4.55M+ copies sold respectively.

'FML' is Seventeen's fifth consecutive album to chart within the Billboard 200.

'FML' hit No.1 on 3 of Oricon's weekly charts including album rankings, digital album rankings, and total album rankings. The 13-piece act also charted No.1 on Billboard Japan's Artist 100, Hot Albums, Download Albums and Top Album Sales, while sweeping No.1 across real-time charts on streaming platforms in Korea, as well as on iTunes charts in 36 countries/regions including Brazil, the Philippines, India and Singapore.

