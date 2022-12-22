Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's romantic drama 'Zero' turns 4

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's romantic drama film 'Zero' turned 4 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Red chillies Entertainment shared a video which they captioned, "Four years ago, Bauua took us on a journey of love, laughter and courage. Celebrating #4YearsOfZero."

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai 'Zero' was released in 2018 and also starred Abhay Deol, R Madhavan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of a dwarf who falls in love with a scientist played by Anushka Sharma.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"The way people appreciate 'Ra one' now, after a few years, people will appreciate this film too ," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Film Nahi Feeling Hai! #4YearsOfZero."

"this movie deserve more than was eccepateble i dont know alot of people dont like itvit was really great movie," a fan commented.

The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Actor Salman Khan was seen in a cameo role in the song 'Issaqbaazi' in the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abrham.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawan'.

Anushka, on the other hand, will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Talking about Katrina's work front, she will be next seen in 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan.

