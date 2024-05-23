Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: Pathaan Actor To Be Discharged Today, After Heat Stroke Scare

Shah Rukh Khan's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Bollywood superstar's condition has stabilized. After being admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to a heat stroke, all his medical reports have returned normal. He will be discharged from the hospital today.

Initially hospitalized for high fever and dehydration, Shah Rukh Khan's health has significantly improved since yesterday evening.A charter plane has been arranged to transport him from Ahmedabad to Jamnagar. The departure is scheduled for around 3:00 PM.

Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night, but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening," Juhi Chawla told News18. She also updated the fans of her and Shah Rukh's IPL team KKR that the 'Chak De' actor will be attending the final of the cricket tournament on Sunday, May 26, in Chennai. God willing, he will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” Juhi added.

KKR entered the finals of IPL 2024 by beating SRH. After the playoff match, the actor waved at the crowd and celebrated his team's win. After the match, SRK reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night, where they received a grand welcome.

However, Shah Rukh's health worsened the next day, and he was admitted to the hospital. As the news of his hospitalisation came, his wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla, and her husband Jay Mehta went to meet him in the hospital.