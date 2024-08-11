Shah Rukh Khan Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival : Watch His Viral Acceptance Speech

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the finest and versatile actors of the Bollywood industry. It's been more than a decade he has been working in this industry, and he still has his charm not only in India but also in the entire world. When we ask someone, what first comes to their mind when they hear Bollywood? the first name that pops up is our King Khan. SRK now has mark one more milestone as he was Honored with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at Locarno Film Festival. He expressed his gratitude and how grateful he is to receive this award. He also expressed his concern that he is not able to pronounce the award name. His acceptance speech is currently going viral on social media.

During his speech, a fan shouted, "I love you!" to which SRK responded, "I love you too. The dramatics continue even after the serious part of the speech. It's the Locarno Film Festival; we all need to sound intellectual, okay?" He continued, "My day has been wonderful, the food has been great, and my Italian and cooking skills are improving." He then spoke in Italian, saying, “I can cook pasta and pizza too. I'm learning here in Locarno."

At the end of his speech he said, "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namaskaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all." On the work front, SRK will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King', alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.