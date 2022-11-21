Shah Rukh Khan installs diamond-studded nameplate for Mannat, fans go crazy

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat is a hotspot for every Bollywood fan. The popular landmark recently got a new LED name plate that is illuminated after dark as well as a new entrance gate. The house’s façade is pretty popular as fans routinely go there to click pictures and selfies and the actor also greets fans from a platform above it on special occasions. The new look led to fans tweeting about it and the house even trended on Twitter briefly on Sunday.

SRK fans were seen gathering outside the house and clicking photos with it. Shah Rukh's fan clubs shared pictures of this new swanky nameplate on social media which got viral.In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

Talking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu.