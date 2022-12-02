Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca after Dunki shoot

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca on Thursday. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the schedule wrap of ‘Dunki’ in a social media post. Sharing a reel of himself on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…”

In the photos which have been posted on the fan pages of Shah Rukh, the actor is seen surrounded by people. He wore a white garment as he performed Umrah. The fans of the actor showered him with love as the photos went viral on the internet. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is set to hit theaters in 2023. Besides Dunki, SRK has Pathaan and Jawan in the pipeline. Pathaan will release in cinema halls on January 25, 2023.