Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

Mumbai, March 23 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he does not wash his hair regularly after a fan put forth a question.

A video of the session was posted by Prime Videos on Instagram, where he was heard saying: "I have your comments and some of your videos, and some of the questions you have asked. I am going to try and answer them."

He was asked about the one thing he did in 'Pathaan' that he never did before.

"There is a lot of stuff that I have not done. But the one thing that I had to do I think was to on alternate days, shampoo my hair, which I never do," Shah Rukh replied.

Shah Rukh also saw a video of a lady dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Response to it, SRK said: "It's really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it. I'm sure she wouldn't also mind."

