Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Aryan, Suhana love KKR's "Superman" Sunil Narine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : From cheering for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the stands to personally meeting and interacting with the players from both sides, Shah Rukh Khan has been doing everything that is required to make him the best co-owner.

Not only the superstar but his family also share a close bond with his team. 'Pathaan' actor revealed how his family love KKR's "Superman" Sunil Narine.

In a conversation on Star Sports, Shah Rukh opened up about how he and his children- Aryan and Suhana love Narine.

King Khan said, "Our children love him the most. Aryan and Suhana still haven't gotten to know him well. He joined us from the Champions League. He's been regular in our team since then. We were talking to him yesterday. He's very quiet, sometimes smiling, sometimes serious. In our house, we call him Superman, the god particle, you know. He's a boss on the field, a player, a bowler, a batsman, a wicketkeeper, a fielder. He's an anything player. He's so spirited, so lovely. We're very fortunate to have players, Indian or foreign, who have deep feelings for the team. It was so sweet. Even yesterday, they were here. So, before the match, Kieron Pollard called and wished everybody. Everyone talks, and because of CPL, there's this lovely family feeling. And Sunil, like I said, he's an anything player."

Shah Rukh also gave his fans a closer look at the relationships of the West Indian duo Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

[{19c58fb7-7da2-4215-b7d9-bbecce93c941:intradmin/ANI-20240503145941.jpg}]

He said," Just like heroes, sometimes they get a little tired even with a slight touch, so you have to be careful with Andre. He's one of those players who are an integral part of KKR. KKR, for me, means Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. They've been with us for so many years, and I think the way they have supported the team and the young players who come in, then they play together in CPL, and even in Dubai, they're like part of the family. Imagine KKR without these guys. When they get injured, it feels awful to wonder how we'll manage without them. It's so crucial."

Talking about his endearing relationship with Andre Russel, SRK added, "I can't have serious conversations with Andre. He's too sweet. The way he is on the field, in real life, he's the opposite. In real life, he's gentle and sweet. Even when dancing, he's gentle. Our conversations are usually about making sure he remains fit. Venky and the whole team go out of their way to train him throughout the year. If there's any problem, he tells us because he's such a wonderful sportsman, such a wonderful person to be around, and such a great cricketer. He reminds us of the first big man like Universe Boss, Mr Gayle. He's like that, and I love the fact that he's very fashion-conscious. He likes to dress well, do his hair. Last night, I asked him, "Do you have some two-colour shoes?" He said no, but he has designer spikes. So I said, "Are they Gucci designer spikes? I love the way he's a fashionista. Apart from all these great qualities, he's lovely with the younger boys.

King Khan also spilled some beans about the strong bond Russel share with Rinku Singh.

He stated, "Rinku and he have such a strong bond, like the Jai-Veeru friendship. They're so different, yet they love each other and help each other as cricketers and as people."

Today, Kolkata Knight Riders is locking horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against KKR.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore . at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor