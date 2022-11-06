Shah Rukh Khan shares life mantra on overcoming problems

Every human faces challenges on a daily basis and the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is no different. Be it his life problems or be it his relationship with his family, Baadshah of Bollywood opened up on several key points inch by inch.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan questioned the 'Chak De India' actor, "Hope you're doing good ShahRukh Sir. #AskSRK All the way from United States, what motivates you to overcome the problems you've faced so far and be like a Baadsha (KING). Pathan please respond."

The actor responded, "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad..."

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session the 'Don' actor answered several questions about his career and his family.

Another fan asked him about his younger son AbRam, "How's Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?"

'Pathaan' actor replied, "He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad..."

Another fan questioned SRK about his on-screen collaboration with south actor Vijay, "@iamsrk sir whenever we see your photo with @actorvijay sir, we feel that you both share a great respect for each other. #AskSRK when we can expect a Vijay-SRK combo and your thoughts on actor vijay."

To which he replied, "He is really cool guy...films happen when they happen so...if they have to they will."

A user asked him one word for actor Salman Khan to which he responded, "Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na."

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Recently, on his birthday, SRK unveiled the teaser of 'Pathaan', which received massive audience responses.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

