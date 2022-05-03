Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose for fans from 'Mannat' on Eid

Celebrating his tradition of meeting his fans on Eid, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan struck his iconic pose for the thousands of his fans gathering outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai.

King Khan waved and posed for the fans gathered in front of his house where people were waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite star who has been playing larger-than-life characters in his films.

Waiting for hours to see Shah Rukh climb up the gate and strike his iconic pose, his fans finally got their 'Eidi' in form of the actor making a special appearance for his ever-patient fans.

Wishing his fans on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid.... May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

The actor can be seen wearing a purple-shade t-shirt paired with light blue denim jeans, and classy black sunglasses, clicking a selfie with thousands of his loyal fans.

SRK's tweet came after several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Dia Mirza and others, took to social media to wish their fans on the special occasion of Eid.

Coming to the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will finally make his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan' releasing on January 25, 2023. Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

