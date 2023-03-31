Shah Rukh Khan to kick off new season of Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar is all set for the new season of his hit chat show Koffee with Karan. Shah Rukh Khan, who did not participate in Season 7 but has appeared in all previous seasons, is expected to kick off Season 8 by discussing Pathaan’s massive success.

According to sources, the South side would be prioritized. “Southern stars are now very much a part of pan-India renown.” “Karan Johar will invite Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame), and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara famous) along with their wives,” a source claimed.There will be new sections as well as a complete redesign of the décor. Overall, Season 8 of Koffee With Karan will have more power, beauty, and shocking revelations.

“I am pleased to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new cooperation, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo, and bring yet another thrilling season of my favorite program, Koffee With Karan,” Karan said of the show’s comeback. On the work front, Karan is scheduled to make his directorial debut after nearly seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi star in the film. It will be released in theatres on July 28.