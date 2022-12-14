Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his big comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will soon grace the sets of the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup final 2022. The actor will be in the studio to promote Pathaan.

According to SRK’s fanpage on Twitter called Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, which is followed by the actor himself, he will promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals during the pre-match coverage. The fan page wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang. This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan will be promoting his film at a sports ground. In 2013, he promoted Chennai Express at the Indian Premier League’s pre-match show Extraa Innings.