Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: List of Highest Tax-Paying Bollywood Stars of 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 5, 2024 05:50 PM2024-09-05T17:50:48+5:302024-09-05T17:51:41+5:30
Even if you are a big shot celebrity, paying tax is important. Here are the Top 5 Bollywood celebrity who are the highest taxpaying in India.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is among the highest-paid actors and one of the top taxpayers in the industry. King Khan pays Rs 92 cr for this financial year. Last year King Khan released 3 films out of which two were blockbuster.
Salman Khan
Bhai Jaan Salman Khan is currently dealing with the bad patch in terms of movies. He shelled out Rs. 75 cr. Apart from memorable cameo in SRK's Pathan. Talking about his upcoming movie, Sikandar with South actress Mandanna.
Amitabh Bachchan
AB was a part of Pan India hit movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'. In movie he played a role of Ashhwatthama. For this year AB paid Rs 71 cr.
Ajay Devgn
This year Ajay Devgn released 3 movies, 'Shaitaan', 'Maidaan' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.' Actor paid Rs 42 cr in taxes. Talking about his upcoming film 'Singham Again' and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in his line-up.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is in news whole year, first 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' and then 'Animal'. He is expected to move in his new bungalow this year. Ranbir is in news for his upcoming movie 'Ramayana' where he plays role Lord Rama. This year Ranbir Kapoor Rs. 36 Cr.
