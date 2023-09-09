Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Jawan’ enters Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster action-thriller ‘Jawan’ doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

The film has now entered the Rs 100 crore club.

On Friday, the film minted Rs 46.23 crores in India which took the film's total collection to Rs 111.73 crores in just two days of its release.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “#Jawan is PHENOMENAL on Day 2 [working day, after *partial holiday* on Thu]… Biz jumped post 4.30 pm… Evening/night shows on … Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is EXCEPTIONAL… Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS… ₹ 235 cr - ₹ 250 cr [*extended* weekend] on the cards… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr. Total: ₹ 111.73 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw9rRqusmEG/

The film witnessed a massive start at the Indian box office and collected Rs 65.50 crores on its opening day.

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film minted Rs 129.6 crore worldwide gross. This marks the biggest opening day in the history of Indian cinema.

With this, the SRK starrer film has become the biggest Hindi opener film of all time.

Earlier, SRK’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’ minted Rs 55 Crores on its opening day and now ‘Jawan’ has surpassed its first-day collection.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.

The film received massive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

SRK visited a number of locations for ‘Jawan’ promotional events. In Chennai, he attended a significant pre-release function. The 'Jawan' trailer was on display at Burj Khalifa during his visit to Dubai.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor