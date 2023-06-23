Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan buys farmland in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has purchased 1.5 acres of farmland in Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra that is slowly turning to be a preferred destination for Mumbai-based actors.SRK also owns a bungalow in Alibaug where the actor celebrated his private functions, including his 52nd birthday party. Interestingly, the registration documents describe Suhana Khan as an “agriculturist”.

The transaction registered on June 1 shows that 1.5-acre agricultural land along with 2,218 sq ft of structures on it has been purchased. A stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh was paid by Suhana, the registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com showed. The land was purchased from three sisters Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents.The property is registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, on which SRK’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber are directors. Suhana, 23, signed her first brand endorsement in April this year with a cosmetic giant. She is scheduled to make her film debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. Suhana, who graduated from Ardingly College in Sussex, UK, completed her acting degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2022Thal village is located a 12-minute drive from Alibaug town. Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly owns a sea-facing property in Thal, with a swimming pool and a helipad. He had thrown a lavish 52nd birthday bash at the bungalow.