Shah Rukh Khan's Hat-Trick: 2023 The Ultimate Comeback of King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan, had a stellar year in 2023, establishing himself as one of Bollywood's most popular and successful actors. His three films, "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki," achieved remarkable commercial success, collectively grossing over ₹2,500 crore (US$310 million) worldwide.

"Pathaan," released in January after Khan's four-year hiatus from the big screen, garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, accumulating over ₹1,015 crore (US$125 million) globally. In June, "Jawan," another blockbuster directed by Atlee, contributed to Khan's successful year, grossing over ₹1,200 crore (US$145 million) worldwide.

Closing the year on a high note, "Dunki," a comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in December and has already grossed over ₹150 crore (US$18 million) worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant 2023 emphasizes his enduring popularity and consistent box office appeal, positioning him as one of the few actors globally who consistently delivers box office hits.

Despite a dip in collections on its seventh day, "Dunki" is still anticipated to surpass the ₹300 crore (US$37 million) mark globally, cementing its success.