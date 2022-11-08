Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to join Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra is going all out to ensure that Salman Khan's Tiger 3 gets bigger and better. As per a Indian Express report, Aditya Chopra wants to expand the spy universe and plans to cast Salman, Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan (from War) in a movie together. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, SRK will now be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release.”

Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023!" reveals a top industry source.

The source added, "This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot too move forward.

Meanwhile, during a live session with fans, Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed Salman’s special appearance in Pathaan. He said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film.” He further added, "Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice."