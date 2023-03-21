Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to make streaming debut on Mar 22

The year's biggest hit, Pathaan, is making its digital premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 22. The action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, released in theatres on January 25, and went on to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The film stars Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh announced the film's digital premiere in his usual witty manner, bantering with comedian Bhuvan Bam in a funny promo, which revealed the release date. The promo opens with Shah Rukh in front of the camera as Pathaan, altering the film's dialogue slightly. Wearing a black T-shirt and pants, the actor said, "Aapni kursi ke peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par (Fasten your seat belts, Pathaan is coming on)..." The actor then gets frustrated with the lines he's saying and tells Bhuvan Bam who is a playing a writer, that they need to try something new. Film's dialogues don't work for promos like this, he tells him.

Viewers can watch Pathaan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu starting from March 22. The director had even hinted that there might be certain deleted scenes in the digital version. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth had hinted about the lead character's backstory and religion. He had said, “It's the synergy that Abbas [Tyrewala], Sridhar [Ragahavan], Adi [Chopra] and me, it's the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we’ve grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version.