Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut series to on floors by year end

Aryan Khan is all set to begin his journey in showbiz as a writer. The latest inside scoop about Aryan’s maiden project is that the makers have reportedly kick-started the casting of the series. According to a latest report in The Times of India, the makers of the series, penned by Aryan Khan, have not only begun the casting, but chances are high that the prospective names could be locked in soon.

Citing a source close to the project, the report revealed that many actors are giving the auditions, and witnessing such speed of the work, it is expected that the project may go on the floor by the end of the year. TOI quoted the source as saying, “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series, and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year.” Reportedly, the co-writer of the web series Bard Of Blood, Bilal Siddiqui, is working on the project with Aryan, whose show revolves around the film industry. This after the reports were making the rounds that Aryan also organised a test shoot for the show in Mumbai. Reports were also speculating that Maska actor Prit Kamani might be part of Aryan’s debut project.