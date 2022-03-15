Shaheen Bhatt pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Alia

Shaheen Bhatt celebrated the 29th birthday of her "baby girl" sister Alia Bhatt on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen shared her adorable picture with Alia and wrote, "My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey."

Showering praises on Alia for her brilliant performances, Shaheen wrote, "I'm so proud of you. Of the person, you're evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be."

The 33-year-old author also explained why the family calls Alia their 'Sunshine' by writing, "because you are - dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered."

"I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday," Shaheen concluded the note.

Alia and Shaheen are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his second wife, Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Alia has recently enthralled everyone with her stellar performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will be next seen in 'RRR', and 'Brahmastra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor