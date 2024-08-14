Shaheer Sheikh calls Hina Khan 'fearless' as she battles breast cancer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently paid a visit to her close friend Hina Khan, who has been suffering from breast cancer.

On Wednesday, Shaheer took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Hina. In the post, he described Hina as "fearless".

"You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless.

Here's to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless," he wrote.

Shaheer also posted a few pictures with Hina from the hospital. In the images, the BFFs can be seen holding each other's hands as Hina lays her head on Shaheer's shoulder.

Reacting to the post, Hina commented, "Always always always there for me (Red heart emoji)."

Earlier on Wednesday, Hina shared a happy video of herself in which she can be seen sporting a wig, made out of her own hair.

She also penned a lengthy note.

She began the note with these words, "The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I'm so proud of it."

Hina continued, "And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same .. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home. You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home. It's just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for my self and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you."

She also thanked her well-wishers.

"Because you guys have been like a dream .. it's so heartwarming, reassuring and encouraging to see your response wherever I go, whenever I step out, my god so much love and concern is directed towards me. It is so overwhelming to see a stranger's eyes welling up in concern when they wish me a speedy recovery.. I am just blown away with the positivity you guys send me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know the world is praying for me Lekin Phir bhi Dua please," she concluded.

Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month.

An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.

