Shaheer Sheikh shares happy moments in great company with Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 9 Actor Shaheer Sheikh, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a glimpse of his time spent with Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Nimrit Ahluwalia.

The post captured the fun and camaraderie among the stars, giving a peek into their lighthearted moments and enjoyable off-screen bonding. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheer posted a series of images and captioned it as, “Good food, good locations and great company. #patiyala #chardikala.” The first photo shows Shaheer Sheikh smiling while posing alongside Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor. In the next video, the group can be seen getting playful and goofy. Additional photos feature the ‘Do Patti’ actor striking a pose with Avinash Mishra and Nimrit Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh recently grabbed headlines when he attended Prakriti Seth’s wedding, where he reunited with his former co-star Somya Seth. The actors were spotted celebrating together and shared glimpses of the joyful moments from the ceremony on social media. The actor captioned his post as, “Wishing you all the happiness in the world @sethprakriti...(sic).”

Work-wise, Shaheer Sheikh is best known for his roles in shows like “Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal,” his portrayal of Prince Arjun in the mythological series “Mahabharat,” “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.” Shaheer also has ventured into digital platforms and films. He made his Bollywood debut with the thriller “Do Patti” alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, was co-produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon.

In October, Shaheer Sheikh celebrated one year since the release of “Do Patti” and got emotional reflecting on his experience working alongside Kajol and Kriti Sanon. Speaking about the project, he shared how special it was to collaborate with two of the industry’s most talented performers, describing the experience as both memorable and creatively rewarding.

