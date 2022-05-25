'Shahid' director Hansal Mehta gets hitched, Pratik Gandhi posts hilarious comment

Mumbai, May 25 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for directing 'Shahid', 'Aligarh' and 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', recently tied the knot with his longtime partner of 17 years, Safeena Husain, in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, California.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram to share an array of pictures from the simple and heartwarming wedding celebrations. He wrote in the caption, "So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched."

"As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has… (sic)", he wrote further.

Hansal's friends and professional associates took to the comments section to congratulate the newly-wed couple on their special day. Mehta's frequent collaborator Rajkummar Rao, whom the former has directed in 'Shahid', 'Citylights' and 'Aligarh', commented, "Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both."

Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked with Hansal in 'Aligarh', wrote in his comment, "Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies."

'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi commented, "This is lovely. Well it's inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza (Pratik's wife) is already giving me a hard look."

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's story in the anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai', dropped heart emojis in the comments.

