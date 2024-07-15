Shahid Kapoor adorably looks at his kids 'fly' in captivating images, fans label him 'best dad'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid dropped two pictures in which he can be seen lifting his children.

Shahid wrote in the caption, "Just looking at em fly."

The post garnered loads of love from fans.

"Best daddy award to you," a social media user wrote.

"Super daddy Shahid," another one commented.

Earlier this month,Shahid and his wife Mira celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together. Shahid Kapoor shared a gray scale picture with Mira Rajput.

"My HAPPY PLACE," Shahid commented.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. The duo had an arranged marriage. Their first child Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen headlining 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. The film was a hit.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The film revolves around Aryan Agnihotri, a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai. Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Deva.

On the other hand, Mira has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits.

